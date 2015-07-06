Microsoft just killed Xbox Music but will still let you get your groove on

Say goodbye to Xbox Music and hello to Groove. Microsoft has announced the Xbox Music brand is no more. But the service is still alive and well.

The company explained in a blog post that it has rebranded the service to Groove, because "Groove describes what people feel and do with music." Apart from the name change, not much else is different. Microsoft said it will launch Groove alongside Windows 10 later this month and that it plans to update the service regularly going foward.

The Groove app will be available in both the light and dark themes, and you'll be able to access it across your devices due to OneDrive integration. You can upload all your tracks to OneDrive (even songs purchased from iTunes) and access them with the Groove app on your Windows devices, Xbox, the web, Android phones, and eventually iPhones.

With Groove, you can also stream and download music from the Windows Store as well as create custom radio stations. Keep in mind there is no free version. It costs $9.99 a month or $99 a year. If you already have an Xbox Music Pass, it'll still work. It'll just become Groove Music Pass and doesn't require you to do anything. Simples.

Beyond these changes to Xbox Music, Microsoft confirmed Xbox Video has a new name too. It'll be called Movies & TV in Windows 10. You'll use it to download movies and shows or import them. You can even use it to rent or buy movies - and all your stuff will be available to watch across Windows 10 devices and Xbox.

Microsoft didn't say anything about making Movies & TV available to Android and iOS devices. But it is letting Windows Insiders - who are a part of the "Fast ring" - upgrade to the next PC build of Windows 10 and play with these updates, meaning testers can use the rebranded apps ahead of Windows 10's launch on 29 July.