Watch Microsoft create the Windows 10 wallpaper using projectors and lasers

Windows 10 will have its own, unique wallpaper designed by a production designer and artist who is also known for his work on Tron's opening titles. His name is Bradley Munkowitz.

As it did with all previous versions of Windows, Microsoft has created a new wallpaper for Windows 10. The company used a San Francisco studio to build two setups that essentially formed the Windows logo out of light, and it to show exactly how all that was done, it just released a brief documentary about the project.



Munkowitz, who served as a creative director on the project, said he used camera mapping techniques, lasers, and projectors to make a tangible version of what will become the new hero image used on all Windows 10 PCs. Instead of drafting the wallpaper from scratch via graphic design software, he constructed and then photographed the wallpaper.

The actual wallpaper, as you can see from the image above, features the Windows logo set against a dark background and with mist and light beaming from the edges of the logo. The video below details how Microsoft built the logo and then captured it in one, perfect still. The new wallpaper therefore won't be animated.

We think the wallpaper looks mighty new-age and beautiful. It'll start shipping with Windows 10 on 29 July.