Microsoft Office officially launches for Android phone, includes three main apps

If you don't own an iPhone but would like to use the Microsoft Office productivity suite while on the go, you'll be thrilled to learn that new versions of Word, PowerPoint, and Excel have just arrive for Android phones.

Microsoft announced on Wednesday that the new apps (much like the existing versions for iOS and Android tablets) are free to download. The company first launched its Office suite for Android tablets in February, and then followed up with a preview for Android smartphones in May. Now, the Android phone apps are officially available.

The three apps will let you open, edit, and display documents - including Microsoft Word files, Microsoft PowerPoint presentations, and Microsoft Excel spreadsheets - from your Android phone. You can also access documents stored in OneDrive, Dropbox, Google Drive, or Box. The apps are free with a free Microsoft account.

The new version of Microsoft Office for Android phones will replace the older Office Mobile and requires at least 1 GB of RAM. Some key features require an Office 365 subscription, and if you'd like to switch over to a desktop in order to work, you'll again need an Office 365 subscription to use the apps on a computer.

Office for Android phones needs a device running Android KitKat (4.4.x) or above. Microsoft said the apps will also be pre-installed on Android devices from over 30 OEMs, such as Samsung, LG, Sony, etc.

Many of these devices will launch in retail stores later this year.