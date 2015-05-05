Microsoft launches public preview of Office 2016 desktop apps for Windows

Office 2016 is now available as a preview for all Windows users to try.

Microsoft Office is a suite of productivity apps from Microsoft, a company that has a new CEO and is working on the next version of Windows, all while promising it has a "mobile-first, cloud-first" vision. Due to that strategy, Microsoft has transformed Office from classic desktop apps to cross-platform, cross-device apps.



Despite the urge to get Office properly working on all sorts of mobile devices, the company is now taking some time to focus on the desktop apps. It introduced an IT Pro and Developer Preview for the 2016 release of the Office desktop apps on Windows in March, and now it's expanding the Office 2016 Preview.

The public preview is now available to Office users everywhere on Windows, though it won't get an official retail launch until autumn 2015. Office 2016 previewers will not only get an early look at the next release of Office on Windows desktop, but they're also encouraged to submit feedback that could improve the future of Office.

Visit the Office 2016 Preview site to learn more about the Preview program. You can also check out Microsoft's blog post to learn about new software features. Office 2016 lets you create, open, edit and save files in the cloud from your desktop, for instance, and it allows for real-time collaboration (starting with Word).

Other features include Tell Me (a new search tool - available in Word, PowerPoint, and Excel - that serves up commands), Clutter (a new Exchange feature - available in Outlook - that de-clutters your inbox), and Insights (which is powered by Bing and adds contextual information from the web to your reading experience).

Office 2016 Preview is still a work in progress and not all of the features expected to ship in the autumn are available for use now. Microsoft said it plans to add new features every month and will share details on updates as they roll out.