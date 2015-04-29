Watch Microsoft's Build 2015 keynote live, right here

Microsoft's Build 2015 developer conference is set to see a lot of action, with plenty of detail on Windows 10 to be expected.

The conference focuses on all things Microsoft and will be held at The Moscone Center in San Francisco, from 29 April-1 May 2015.

The opening keynote sets the tone for everything to come. We're likely to hear the details on how the roll-out of Windows 10 will take place, we'll learn more about the future of Windows Phone and how these platforms will come together - along with Xbox - to move the Microsoft world forward. Then we have the excitement of HoloLens.

The biggest thing we're expecting is the Windows 10 release date and all the final details as we approach launch in summer 2015.

You can watch all the action unfold right here, commencing at 08:30 PST or 16:30 BST on 29 April.