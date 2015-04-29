  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Microsoft app news

Watch Microsoft's Build 2015 keynote live, right here

|
Pocket-lint Watch Microsoft's Build 2015 keynote live, right here
Best iPhone apps: The ultimate guide
Best iPhone apps: The ultimate guide

Microsoft's Build 2015 developer conference is set to see a lot of action, with plenty of detail on Windows 10 to be expected.

The conference focuses on all things Microsoft and will be held at The Moscone Center in San Francisco, from 29 April-1 May 2015.

The opening keynote sets the tone for everything to come. We're likely to hear the details on how the roll-out of Windows 10 will take place, we'll learn more about the future of Windows Phone and how these platforms will come together - along with Xbox - to move the Microsoft world forward. Then we have the excitement of HoloLens.

The biggest thing we're expecting is the Windows 10 release date and all the final details as we approach launch in summer 2015.

Pocket-lintwatch microsoft s build 2015 keynote live right here image 2

You can watch all the action unfold right here, commencing at 08:30 PST or 16:30 BST on 29 April.

PopularIn Apps
Another Facebook privacy scandal: devs had access to the photos of 6.8 million users
You can still get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
Android for beginners: Tips and tricks for your new smartphone
Best Android apps: The ultimate guide
Amazon Music app is now completely hands-free, Alexa wake word works
Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
Comments