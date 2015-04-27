  1. Home
Microsoft makes Skype calls free to and from Nepal in response to earthquake

On 25 April, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal in South Asia.

The massive quake is now known to have injured more than 6,500 people, according to the National Emergency Operation Centre, while the confirmed death toll as of Monday hit 3,617. In response, Microsoft has not only expressed it is deeply saddened, but also extended its deepest sympathies. The company said it is donating a minimum $1 million in cash to the rescue and recovery effort.

But that's not all: Microsoft wants to help survivors of the earthquake reach friends and family. It also wants to give people from across the world the ability to reach survivors in the Nepal region. To accomplish this feat, Microsoft is making all Skype calls free to landlines and mobile devices both in and out of Nepal. The free calls are immediately available.

Check out Microsoft's blog post to see how else the company is helping. Microsoft isn’t the only technology company to lend a hand with the earthquake recovery efforts, though. Google launched a Person Finder tool - and its Google Voice service is only charging 1 cent instead of 19 cents to phone numbers in Nepal.

If you're interested in helping out personally, The New York Times has a published list of some of the groups soliciting donations for relief efforts.

