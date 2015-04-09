Microsoft starts laying the groundwork for unified Store experience in Windows 10

Microsoft's single Store experience in Windows 10 is just starting to take shape.

There's been a lot of talk about Microsoft wanting to turn all the varied app stores into a single, unified Store, in which you'll be able to purchase apps and content for Windows devices, Windows Phone devices, and Xbox, and now the Redmond-based company is finally ready to make things official.

As part of the Windows 10 development process, Microsoft has recently begun to merge three different stores in order to offer a combined Store experience for its entire device family, which apparently extends to the Internet of Things. The idea is that it will offer a one-stop shop for you to purchase software and get updates.

In a new blog post, Microsoft has announced details about this transition and how it's all kicking off: "We will be delivering one application platform for our developers to build apps for Windows 10," the company explained. "To go along with this single unified application platform will be a single unified Store."

Microsoft added: "The new single Store experience will be the one way for apps and games to be discovered, purchased and updated across all of your devices. We’re also adding music, movies and TV shows... Starting today (rolling out over the course of the next 24 hours), we’re turning on the Movies & TV page".

If you are a Windows Insider running the latest build of the Windows 10 Technical Preview, Microsoft said you will be able to search for videos and buy movies and TV shows in the Store Beta. You can also play them in the Video Preview app. This is all part of the transition, and soon you will also see Music added to the Store Beta.

The combination of video and music into a single Windows Store confirms that Microsoft is serious about wanting to end separate apps for purchasing stuff on your Windows and Xbox systems.

Expect Microsoft to announce more about the Store experience in Windows 10 at Build 2015 later this month.