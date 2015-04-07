Microsoft is working on 'Redstone' updates for Windows 10, coming in 2016

Although Windows 10 isn't even out yet, Microsoft has begun work on the next version of Windows and even gave the software updates a codename, it's claimed.

Both Neowin and The Verge have reported that Microsoft is readying updates to Windows 10, which is coming to market this summer, and the upcoming software is designed for new hardware and products, such as HoloLens, Xbox, Microsoft Band, phones, and even Office. There will be two updates altogether, releasing in the summer and autumn of 2016.

Microsoft is a fan of codenames, so it started internally calling the updates Redstone about two months ago. The company similarly gave its Windows 8.1 update a codename (Windows Blue), and the Windows 10 upgrade was long dubbed Threshold. Redstone is a reference to Minecraft, a popular game that Microsoft acquired last year for $2.5 billion.

The Redstone updates will be different from the regular monthly updates for Windows 10, which are expected to push new features to consumers more rapidly, and they won't be Windows 11 or 12 or anything major like that. They'll be more like Windows 8.1, or rather 10.1, bringing core features and services to all devices.

Microsoft might have more to say about Redstone when it shares new details about HoloLens and Windows 10 development at the Build conference later this month.

