Microsoft teams up with Samsung and more partners to preinstall its apps on Android devices

Microsoft has announced a bunch of new partnerships that will see Android devices loaded up with Microsoft goods.

As part of Microsoft's post-Steve Ballmer transition, the company has been re-engineering many of its flagship products to be more modern, acquiring productivity-focused companies, expanding some of its most popular services to rival platforms, and just generally following a mobile-first, cloud-first vision. Now it's focusing on device partners.

Microsoft wants to get its apps pre-installed on devices. Samsung recently revealed it's preinstalling Microsoft apps on the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge, for instance, but Microsoft now plans to bundle its Office, Skype, and OneDrive apps on select Android tablets sometime in the first half of the year. It has agreements in place with global companies like Dell and several regional ones like TrekStor of Germany.

"These 11 hardware partners will pre-install Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, OneDrive and Skype on Android devices coming to market later this year. For OEMs, these deals will increase the value of and enrich people’s experiences on Android devices. Original device manufacturers are important because they extend Microsoft services to the ecosystem," explained Microsoft in a blog post.

The idea is that Microsoft wants to not only partner with a greater number of device manufacturers, but also reach more customers around the world by making its top services already available on devices. Consumers therefore won't have to download apps separately, and every person on every device will have immediate access to Microsoft's cross-platform, cross-device products.

Microsoft's full list of new partners is as follows: Global OEM Dell, TrekStor of Germany, JP Sa Couto of Portugal, Datamatic of Italy, DEXP of Russia, Hipstreet of Canada, QMobile of Pakistan, Tecno of Africa, Casper of Turkey, and Pegatron.