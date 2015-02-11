It's official: Microsoft has acquired popular calendar app Sunrise

Microsoft just bought Sunrise, a cross-platform calendar app. Both companies reportedly announced the news through YouTube, but that video is no longer live.

Rumours have been circulating for more than a week about the potential acquisition, with TechCrunch and Recode suggesting, for instance, that Microsoft paid $100 million or more for Sunrise. Neither company would confirm the reports at the time, but now they've finally made an announcement without disclosing financial terms of the deal.

Sunrise has apps for iOS, Mac, Android, Chrome, Web, and even Amazon devices, and its standout feature is the ability to pull in calendar data from Google Calendar, Microsoft Exchange, and Apple iCloud. It also connects to a wide variety of third-party apps, including Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Foursquare, Github, and more.

The idea behind Sunrise is that you will only need one service or app for all your calendar needs, primarily because it's loaded with cross-device and cross-platform support. Needless to say...Microsoft has taken notice, especially with Satya Nadella at the company's helm, spearheading a new "mobile-first, cloud-first" vision.

It's been said that Microsoft wants to keep the Sunrise apps alive as stand-alone products, but the company also plans to use some of the startup’s technology in its own products. Microsoft did the same thing with when it bought Acompli for $200 million and incorporated the technology into the new Outlook for Android and iOS apps.

We've contacted both companies for a direct confirmation and hope to update soon.

