Microsoft is in talks to buy Sunrise, a calendar app for Google Calendar, Exchange, and iCloud

Microsoft wants you to know that it is finally ready to tackle mobile, and it's doing so by spending $100 million on a calendar app called Sunrise.

Sunrise has apps for iOS, Mac, Android, Chrome, Web, and even Amazon devices, but its standout feature is the ability to pull in calendar data from Google Calendar, Microsoft Exchange, and Apple iCloud. It also connects to a wide variety of third-party apps, including Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Foursquare, Github, and more.

The idea behind Sunrise is that you will only need one service or app for all your calendar needs, because it's loaded with cross-device and cross-platform support. Needless to say, Microsoft has taken notice, especially with Satya Nadella at the company's helm, spearheading this new "mobile-first, cloud-first" vision.

Microsoft apparently wants to keep the Sunrise apps alive as stand-alone products, but it also plans to use some of the startup’s technology in its own products. It did the same thing with Acompli, which it bought for $200 million and then incorporated into the new Outlook for Android and iOS apps that launched just last week.

TechCrunch and Recode claimed Microsoft and Sunrise's deal is done, with Microsoft shelling out $100 million on the suite of apps, but they have yet to confirm the buyout.