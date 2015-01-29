Microsoft Office hits Android tablets with Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Microsoft has announced the next distribution of its Office software on Android tablets as it upgrades from Preview of Office.

Android now has Word for Android tablet, Excel for Android tablet and PowerPoint for Android tablet available to download, for free.

The free version of Office on Android tablets will offer basic functionality simply by downloading and installing, so creating a document in Word and saving or printing won't be an issue. But for anything that's a little more premium you'll need an Office 365 subscription.

The Office 365 subscription allows you to install Office on up to 5 tablets and 5 phones, store offline or online, use it on tablets over 10.1-inches and includes 60 world minutes on Skype plus Microsoft support. This starts at £7.99 per month for a subscription.

Microsoft Office for Android tablets is free and available now for anyone with a 7-inch tablet with at least 1GB of RAM, an ARM-based processor and Android 4.4 KitKat or newer.

The Office preview generated over 250,000 thousand downloads in 33 languages across 110 countries, so it's clearly popular. The new full version should be flying off the virtual shelves like hot cakes already.

Microsoft has also announced an Outlook preview available on Android with a full Outlook on iOS now.

READ: Office for iPad now available but costly: Here's seven alternatives