Microsoft's latest Windows 10 preview is now out, with Cortana on the desktop and more

Just days after its Windows 10 event, Microsoft has announced that some of the new features it demoed are now available for Windows Insiders.

The latest Windows 10 preview, called build 9926, doesn't include everything Microsoft showed off on 21 January, but it does come with Cortana on the desktop, the new Start menu and user interface, universal and updated apps like Settings, Photos and Maps, the ability to connect to wireless audio and video, Windows Store Beta, and the Xbox app among other things.

You can watch the video below to learn more about Windows 10, including all the new features in build 9926. Microsoft said Windows 10 is still in-progress and that it is trying to push out various just-announced features to Windows Insiders as fast as possible. The company also promised to refine the OS and improve its quality and stability over the course of the next few builds.

Windows Insiders are users who have joined the Windows Insider Program. It's a community of developers and technical wizards who are essentially beta-testing builds of Windows 10 and proving feedback. For more information on how to become a Windows Insider, check out Microsoft's blog post. Keep in mind that software builds aren't perfect.

For those of you already enrolled, you can get build 9926 via an update from the Settings app. Microsoft has also provided ISO files, if you prefer to install the build in a virtual machine. Expect the Spartan browser and Xbox One game streaming features to debut in future builds.