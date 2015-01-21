Microsoft Windows 10 media briefing live stream, watch it right here

Microsoft will be unveiling its latest PC operating system today during a press event in Seattle and Pocket-lint is one of the few sites given official access to the live webcast of the Windows 10 media briefing.

The company's CEO Satya Nadella will be joined by other senior heads at Microsoft, including Terry Myerson, Joe Belfiore and Phil Spencer, as they talk about what's next for Windows 10. The event will last for two hours and will reveal new details on the OS that haven't been mentioned before.

Plus, more will be revealed about how the company's strategy is to create one system that works across all platforms; laptops, tablets, mobile phones, Xbox One and more. One application system will serve all, making it a doddle for developers to create software for multiple devices.

The event starts at 9am PT, so 5pm in the UK and midday on the US east coast. Join us to find out exactly what Microsoft has in store.

Microsoft's Windows 10 was first detailed in September last year where it revealed that the consumer build of the software will be available from mid-2015. It is expected during the media briefing to clarify that date a little and possibly announce a release of a preview build that people can download and try for free.

READ: Windows 10: Release date, rumours, price and everything you need to know