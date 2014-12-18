  Microsoft sells MixRadio music service to Line, suggesting it could come to Android and iOS

Microsoft plans to sell MixRadio to Line - a company that makes a mobile messenger app - for an undisclosed amount.

According to Microsoft, MixRadio is now available in 31 countries and serves up music to "millions" of customers. Formerly called Nokia MixRadio, MixRadio is all about on-demand, subscription music and allows users to stream playlists, view lyrics, skip songs, and more. Nokia originally developed MixRadio but then sold it to Microsoft in 2014.

Jyrki Rosenberg, head of MixRadio, said the sale of MixRadio to Line will enable the service to deliver the "best possible mobile-first experience to listeners," and that the team behind MixRadio will remain headquartered in Bristol in order to help Line expand the service to even more music lovers worldwide. The deal is expected to complete in early 2015.

Rosenberg claimed in July that Microsoft was looking to spin off MixRadio into a standalone company. He said the service would continue to be preloaded onto smartphones running Microsoft's Windows Phone software, but it would launch on other platforms like Android and iOS. Those plans have apparently been nixed in favour of a sale to Line.

Although Line hasn't said what it will do with MixRadio, some reports have noted it is free to develop Android and iOS versions of the service.