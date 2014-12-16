Microsoft is working on a service for streaming apps and games to Windows devices

Microsoft is developing a better way to compete with Google and its cloud-based apps and operating system. The company is building a experimental service for streaming apps and games on Windows, it's claimed.

ZDNet has reported that Microsoft's Azure-based streaming service is codenamed Arcadia, a nod to a planet in the company's Halo game series. Arcadia will allow you to stream apps and games to Windows. Streaming apps are typically designed to run straight from the cloud to your computer or device, and the apps would likely always be up-to-date and fully integrated with Windows.

A recent job posting indicated Arcadia falls under the Windows operating systems group. It's not surprising that Microsoft is exploring methods for streaming apps, as the company's new CEO, Satya Nadella, was executive vice president of the Cloud and Enterprise group and Cloud Computing Services. Since Nadella's appointment in February, Microsoft has been following a "mobile-first, cloud-first" roadmap.

Microsoft demonstrated an Arcadia-type service at its annual internal meeting last year, though it was gaming-focused then. It's now been discontinued, according to ZDNet, with Arcadia now being developed to tackle both streaming apps and games. It might even serve as a way for consumers to stream Android apps and other games to their Windows and Windows Phone devices.

It's not clear when Arcadia might launch (or if ever), but it's interesting to learn about Microsoft's new and lofty ambitions.

