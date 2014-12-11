Exclusive MSN apps for Windows Phone now available for iOS and Android

Microsoft runs a bunch of internet websites and services and apps under the MSN brand, and it is now attempting to make some of those MSN products cross-platform and mobile.

The company has announced that it is "completing" a cross-platform vision by making several MSN apps available on iOS and Android. These apps have been exclusively available on Windows and Windows Phone for quite awhile.

The new apps - six of them, to be exact - are described as cloud-connected apps and feature "best in class content and sync seamlessly to your preferences across all your devices," according to the company.

MSN News, Food & Drink, Health & Fitness, Sports, and Money are all available on iOS and Android starting today, with the Weather app coming to iOS soon. They're also currently releasing for Amazon Kindle and Amazon Fire Phone.

The News app will serve up breaking news from more than 1,000 publishers, while Food & Drink will let you browse recipes and create collections. If you find yourself sitting and reading news and eating too much, try Health & Fitness.

The Health & Fitness app will give you access to fitness videos and workouts, among other things. You can also use the Sports app to get real-time game updates on your favourite teams as well as follow schedules and standings.

And finally, the Money app is for getting financial news and data, while the Weather app offers severe weather alerts and a 10-day forecast for over 100,000 locations.

You can find download links to these apps through MSN's Apps page.