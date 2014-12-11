  Microsoft will show off Windows 10 features for consumers at January event

With the new year fast approaching, Microsoft is likely adding the final touches to Windows 10 and planning press events for the upcoming software. In fact, the company has just announced an event for 21 January.

"We will be holding an event here on Microsoft’s Redmond campus where we will talk about the next chapter of Windows 10," Microsoft explained in a blog post. "You’ll hear directly from senior leaders from the Operating Systems Group".

Executives expected to speak include Terry Myerson, Joe Belfiore, and Phil Spencer, and they'll all focus on the "Windows 10 consumer experience". The company held a similar in event in September - but with a focus on enterprise.

At the time, Myerson, the executive vice president of operating systems, emphasisied that one of the most important customers for Windows is enterprise and that enterprises should evaluate the new version of Windows early.

Belfiore, the corporate vice president of operating systems group at Microsoft, also joined the stage to show off a very early enterprise build of Windows 10: "We're sort of looking at the basics of how Windows 10 will work," he said.

January's event will continue the story Microsoft began in September, according to the company. It'll also be streamed live, so anyone will be able to tune-in and watch the Windows 10 consumer experience demo for themselves.

The next version of Windows - also referred to as the next chapter of Windows - is officially called Windows 10. It should launch "later in the year" in 2015, as well as run on the broadest types of devices ever.

