Microsoft Office iPad experience comes to iPhone, Android tablet app due in 2015

Microsoft has announced that it will be launching its Office apps for the iPhone after its success on the iPad. Android users can also rejoice as an Android tablet app, in preview mode right now, is also here. Both apps are free to download and use.

Office for iPhone includes Word, Excel and PowerPoint all optimised for the smaller screen after coming from the iPad version. The updated apps have also rolled out for iPad and can be updated from today.

The Android tablet version of Office will also feature Word, Excel and PowerPoint but it will be in a preview version. You can sign up to use the preview and once it's available you'll be able to get access. The Android version is expected to be available as a finished app by early 2015.

The Office services for creating and editing content will be available to download for free from today in 136 countries. The iPad and iPhone versions work on iOS 7.0 or later.

"Anytime someone has an idea or an inspiration, we want to empower them to take action," said John Case, corporate vice president, Office, Microsoft. "With over a billion Office customers worldwide, and over 40 million downloads on the iPad, it’s clear that Office applications are what people want to use to get things done."

