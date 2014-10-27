  1. Home
Microsoft now offers unlimited OneDrive storage, but there's a catch

In an attempt to make OneDrive seem more appealing than Google Drive, Dropbox, iCloud Drive, and all the others, Microsoft has made its cloud-storage service unlimited.

The company has announced that it now offers unlimited OneDrive storage. But the deal is only available to Office 365 subscribers, at no additional cost. The idea, we presume, is to not only make OneDrive an affordable storage solution but also attract more people to Microsoft's cloud-hosted suite of Office apps.

"We’ve started rolling this out today to Office 365 Home, Personal, and University customers," announced Microsoft in a blog post published on 27 October. "We’re thrilled to continue our quest of making OneDrive the world’s cloud storage leader - and, always a key part of the best productivity service with Office 365."

OneDrive storage and a copy of Office 365 - that works on Mac or PC, tablets, and smartphones - costs $6.99 per month, whereas Google and Dropbox each charge $9.99 a month for 1TB of storage space. Keep in mind Google's productivity apps, such as Docs and Sheets, are also free to use (just like Office Online).

Although Microsoft's unlimited OneDrive storage is rolling out to all Office 365 accounts in the coming months, you can upgrade early through Microsoft's OneDrive preview site.

