New Microsoft Windows 10 preview brings Action Center for notifications

Microsoft has rolled out a new build of Windows 10, the first update since the Windows 10 Technical Preview release.

"Most of the changes in this build will be invisible to you, but we’ve made nearly 7,000 improvements and fixes," explained Microsoft in a post published on 21 October, while announcing Build 9860. "Many of those fixes were based on problem reports that you submitted in the Community forum or through the Windows Feedback app."

One new feature is a Notification-like Action Center. You can access it in the system tray to see alerts from traditional Windows apps, system notifications, and Windows 8-style apps. Notifications appear grouped by app and time. Another feature involves a new keyboard shortcut (WIN key+Shift+Direction Arrow) for moving apps between monitors. Microsoft also included an animation for when you toggle virtual desktops.

Microsoft warned however that the new build does includes some problems: the search index won't be available immediately, because it needs time to rebuild and for OneDrive to sync, and the UI design has gone “backwards” temporarily. It's harder to join a Wi-Fi network, for instance, and the interface looks more rough (especially Internet Explorer glyphs, among other things).

You can get the latest build via Windows Update. You can also get it by going to PC Settings, then Update and recovery, and Preview builds. From there, click the Check Now button. Once it downloads, your PC will install and reboot. The download should be no more than 2.74GB big. The installed build will also walk you through the “installing your apps” screens before logging you in.

And finally, Microsoft has launched an option that allows you to choose how often you receive new builds. You can now select between slow and fast settings. Such a setup could allow you to get updates with fewer or more bugs, depending on how often you receive build updates.

The next version of Windows - called Windows 10 - debuted last month, followed by the release of a technical preview for developers.

