  Microsoft: Consumers should wait for Windows 10 Consumer Preview out early 2015

Microsoft has warned against consumers downloading the new Windows 10 technical preview which has come out this week, telling Pocket-lint that this is very much an enterprise led experience rather than something that is ready for the general public to start playing with.

Showcasing some of the new features to Pocket-lint in a one-to-one briefing in London, Microsoft explained that the new preview, which is available for anyone to download for free, shouldn't be downloaded on to a main computer either.

The current preview, which is focused towards a keyboard and mouse experience at the moment, is only the first step in the story:

"We've got the consumer preview at the start of 2015, then the developer preview in April, followed by the launch of the final version later in the year," a spokesman for the company told Pocket-lint.

Realising, that big business can't necessarily move that fast, Microsoft has released the Windows 10 technical preview to allow IT departments to see how some of the new features work on the new OS and evaluate how it will fit in with their IT systems.

"The technical preview isn't the way to get an idea of what to expect in the consumer preview, nor is it the place for developers to get to grips with what Windows 10 can do either. This is very much for our enterprise users," stressed Microsoft repeatedly in our meeting.

Those features include more tools for power users like determining when updates are rolled out, the introduction of multiple desktops, a secure file sharing system which has still to be fully detailed, a more enhanced Start menu, better handling of modern apps on the desktop, and something Microsoft is calling Continuum.

The two biggest changes are Continuum - which is focused towards enhancing devices like the Microsoft Surface Pro 3, allowing users to jump between laptop and tablet in a more adaptive way than they currently do with Windows 8.1 - and the enhancements to the Start menu.

In Windows 10 users will see their Start page widgets and app icons in the Start menu rather than having a dedicated full screen experience. It's as if you're resting a Windows Phone up against the screen.

What's also clear from talking to Microsoft is that users shouldn't however take what they've seen so far to be the whole picture.

Microsoft is keen to stress that the Consumer preview will come with plenty of new features, and that although the enterprise preview is mainly geared towards making the most of the keyboard and mouse, the company hasn't abandoned touch.

What's more, there will be plenty of chance to voice your feedback with a dedicated feedback app and regular prompts and reminders that you are effectively being a guinea pig, crowdsourcing a better OS when it comes out.

Like many of the features yet to be explained - Microsoft couldn't answer many of our questions - when it will be available and how much it will cost, is also yet to be answered. Our guess? 10 October (10/10) 2015.

Until then, unless you are really, really, interested, Microsoft says you should wait until the consumer preview comes at the start of 2015.