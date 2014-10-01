  Sway is Microsoft's new Office app for designing websites

Microsoft has a new Office app called Sway, though only an invite-only preview version of the tool is now available.

Described as a new way for you to create "interactive, web-based expression" of your ideas, Sway is basically a design app that can create websites from text and images. It lets you select a few of your photos from Facebook, for instance, and then click Layout to turn them into an interactive photo stack. Other built-in content sources include OneDrive, Twitter, YouTube, and your devices.

As you add content onto a blank web canvas, Sway analyses and arranges it based on the algorithms and design styles Microsoft has included. You can adjust and customise the format of course such as changing pixel heights and widths. You can also use automated tools like tapping a star icon to emphasise a specific element. Sway simply recognises your feedback and instantly responds.

"The magic of Sway really shows as you’re creating a Sway. Sway’s built-in design engine takes the hassle out of formatting your content by putting all of it into a cohesive layout as you create. This means that from the first word, image, Tweet, or graphic you add, your Sway is already being formed for you," explained Microsoft in a blog post published on 1 October.

Sway formats pictures and text and even selects colours for you. The final product publishes to the web as a site and is stored in Microsoft’s cloud servers. Each Sway you make also renders differently based on the device you are using, meaning they are dynamic and responsive. Microsoft even included multiple scrolling layouts for you to choose from: traditional linear, vertical layout, and horizontal.

Watch the videos above for more details. Microsoft has launched a preview of Sway while it continues building the new Office app. You can request an invite to join and provide feedback at Sway.com.