  Microsoft OneNote app now out for Android Wear, uses 'OK Google' to record notes

Microsoft has a launched a version of OneNote for Android Wear devices and new functionality for the OneNote for iOS 8 app, but it hasn't yet announced a version of OneNote for Apple Watch.

Starting today, anyone with an Android Wear-compatible smartwatch can install OneNote from the Google Play Store and then record notes by simply saying "OK Google, take a note," Microsoft explained in a blog post published on 16 September.

Beyond Android Wear, OneNote users with iPhones or iPads running iOS 8 can now clip from the Web, save photos, and send file attachments to OneNote without exiting from another app. They just need to use the OneNote Share extension update for iOS devices.

But that's not all: Microsoft updated the Office Lens app for Windows Phone, allowing users to capture whiteboard notes or other documents and save them in OneNote. They can also convert pictures of those documents into editable documents while in either Word and Powerpoint.

OneNote for Android Wear - Microsoft's first OneNote smartwatch app - is free. It not only requires an Android Wear device but also Android 4.3 or higher running on a smartphone that is compatible with Android Wear.