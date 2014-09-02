  Windows 9 teased officially by Microsoft, with logo

This is the first time that Microsoft has officially talked about Windows 9, its latest flagship operating system.

Microsoft China, keen to get people talking about the OS, put up a message on Weibo today. It read: "Microsoft’s latest OS Windows 9 is coming soon, do you think the start menu at the left bottom will make a come back?" There was even a Windows 9 logo, above, that came with the post before it was pulled.

Microsoft is holding a press event where it's expected to introduce Windows 9, currently referred to by the codename Windows Threshold, on 30 September.

This event will not only show off the new OS but should also be the time that Technology Preview versions of the system will be handed out to developers and enterprise users. This distribution was already tipped for late September to early October time so it makes sense for the event and distribution to coincide.

The Technology Preview is expected to show off the new mini Start Menu, feature the removal of the Charms bar along with several other user interface changes and new features.

Microsoft is expected to release Windows 9 to the public in the spring of 2015. Expect to hear more details ahead of that date as Microsoft reveals more.

