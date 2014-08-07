Microsoft won't support old versions of Internet Explorer after 2016

Microsoft wants you to get with the times.

The Redmond-based company has announced it will soon push Windows users into only using the latest versions of Internet Explorer. Apparently, after 12 January 2016, only the latest version of Internet Explorer will recieve technical support and security updates from Microsoft.

"For example, customers using Internet Explorer 8, Internet Explorer 9, or Internet Explorer 10 on Windows 7 SP1 should migrate to Internet Explorer 11 to continue receiving security updates and technical support," explained Microsoft through a blog post published on 7 August.

It's worth noting that Google only supports and issue upgrades to the latest version of Google Chrome. It therefore looks like Microsoft is taking a page from Google's playbook, at least when it comes to technical support and security updates for web browsers.

Although the change means enterprise IT admins will need to manage updates more regularly, Microsoft has also announced a new Enterprise Mode for Internet Explorer that will improve backward compatibility and provide resources to help customers upgrade and stay up-to-date on the latest version of Internet Explorer.

Web developers on the other hand can breathe a sigh of relief however. After next year, they'll no longer have to add support for multiple version of Internet Explorer.