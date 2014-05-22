  Windows 9 and Windows Phone 9 could arrive as soon as April 2015

Rumours of Windows 9 and Window Phone 9 have been few in number until now. A leaked document has revealed the operating systems are not only in production but will arrive next year. Expect the rumour mill to start spilling out plenty of Windows 9 rumours between now and then.

A screenshot has been leaked by Microsoft leakster FaiKee. The photo shows the status of Windows 9, server and mobile editions as "Building (Alpha)". It also reveals that the preview release date is set for "Q2-Q3 2015" meaning it could be as early as April, which has been leaked previously.

Other rumours suggested a codename of "Threshold", but that doesn't appear on the leaked document. While we're taking the document with a pinch of salt that date does seem accurate. Microsoft holds its Build developer conference in April which would be the ideal time to reveal Windows 9.

According to rumours from WinSuperSite Windows 9 OS will have the ability to run Windows Store apps on the desktop, a mini start menu, and a unifying app store. It sounds like Windows 9 and Windows Phone 9 will be a near seamless experience allowing users to jump between the two easily.

