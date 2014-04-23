Microsoft Remote Desktop Preview app releases, letting you control a PC from Windows Phone 8.1 device

Microsoft began letting you control a desktop PC from an Android or iOS device last year, and now it has announced Windows Phone users will soon receive the same support.

The Redmond-based company revealed today it is rolling out a preview version of its Remote Desktop app for Windows Phone users. The app, called Microsoft Remote Desktop Preview app, will let you control your PC from a Windows Phone device while on the go, but it requires Windows Phone 8.1 (which is also technically a preview for some).

Windows Phone 8.1 is expected to release for existing Windows Phone handsets sometime within the next few months. So you'll need to use the developer preview option to play with Microsoft's Remote Desktop app for Windows Phone 8.1. It supports any Windows computer that has the Remote Desktop option switched on under Control Panel settings.

Much like the Android and iOS versions of the Remote Desktop app, Microsoft's new preview app, which is available on the Windows Phone Store, uses the Remote Desktop Protocol, which the company has consistently used in the past. The app is packed with a ton of other tech too, so it'll let you use Windows 8's multi-touch gestures, stream high quality media, etc.

"The Remote Desktop app provides a rich multi-touch experience with RDP and RemoteFX that supports Windows gestures," announced Microsoft. "Users can get a rich Windows experience and be productive on their Windows Phone devices because the app uses RDP 8.1 and RemoteFX to provide high fidelity audio and graphics."

Microsoft didn't confirm when the final app will exit preview and release, though it'll probably launch just in time for Windows Phone 8.1. For more information on Microsoft's Remote Desktop Preview app, as well as how to get it and use it, check out Microsoft's blog post.