  IE11 WP8.1 features cross-platform password saving, syncing, and other Chrome-like talents

Microsoft has announced an upgrade to Internet Explorer 11 for the Windows 8.1 Update, as well a new version of Internet Explorer 11 for Windows Phone 8.1

The first overall IE11 change, which seems very Chrome-like, allows you to start browsing on one device and pick-up where you left off on another device. Not only are your tabs synced, but your saved passwords and favorites are too. These feature work on the mobile browser and desktop browser, and they're made possible because Windows 8.1 and WP8.1 share the same experience and underlying Web standards.

As for specific WP8.1 stuff, Microsoft said you'll now have access to "the most modern and full-featured phone browser ever" with IE11. In addition to syncing across multiple devices, IE11 for WP8.1 has many of the same features found on the Windows experience such as the ability to pin favorite sites directly to your Start Screen. You'll also have access to a voice commands, Reading Mode, and InPrivate browsing.

"And to help you better manage your phone’s data usage, the new High Savings Mode can be enabled to reduce data consumption by 60 to 80 per cent through reducing image downloads and only loading elements of the page relevant to the content you want to view," explained Microsoft in a blog post.

Microsoft said IE11 will adapt your browsing experience by detecting the Windows device and input type you're using (like an 8- inch tablet in portrait mode or a 24-inch desktop with mouse and keyboard). You'll also be able to control when the browser remains on-screen or hides away for full-screen browsing, depending on the device you use.

Other new IE11 features include an Enterprise Mode, which provides Internet Explorer 8 compatibility for specified and older sites, and 22tracks and FishGL. According to Microsoft, 22tracks is a new touch-first music experience that's all about finding new, emerging music across Europe, while FishGL is an interactive, touch-friendly 3D graphics benchmark.

In order to use the latest versions of IE11, including all of the new features mentioned above, you'll need to upgrade to WP8.1 or the Windows 8.1 Update.