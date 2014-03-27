  Office for iPad unveiled, apps will be free but subscription needed for editing

Microsoft has revealed Office for iPad, as Pocket-lint and others predicted.

Unveiled during the company's press briefing in San Francisco today, 27 March, and available from iTunes instantly, the freemium suite of apps has been designed from the ground up to work specifically for the iPad platform. It's not just a larger version of the iPhone version, claimed Office general manager Julia White.

It will require an Office 365 subscription for editing, just like the iPhone edition however. Users will be able to view documents and give presentations for free, but anything more than that will require a monthly payment.

READ: Office for iPad will be unveiled today, does it matter?

The suite contains separate iPad apps for Word, PowerPoint and Excel and each links with a OneDrive or SharePoint account to save documents to the cloud, but you can also store files on an iPad itself.

The overall design throughout is typically Microsoft, with a ribbon across the top, which gives it a very PC feel. However, it is very much not a ported experience and the company is keen to stress that this is an all-new experience.

You will be able to download the apps for free today, which come with a 30-day trial to Office 365 if you don't subscribe already. A subscription going forward will set you back £79.99 a year or £7.99 a month (for a normal user), but that will also give you unrestricted use of the Windows, iPhone, Android or Mac versions of the software too.