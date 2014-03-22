  1. Home
Still using Windows XP? Microsoft begins $100 deal to get you on Windows 8.1

Microsoft has begun a promotion to give Windows XP users $100 towards a Surface or Windows 8.1 machine that's priced over $599, as support for the older software begins to wind down.

The deal, available through the Microsoft Store in the US, will run from 20 March until 15 June. If you want to take advantage of the deal at a physical Microsoft Store in the US, you can present a Windows XP device during purchase to get $100 off.

Past the price cut, Microsoft will also give you "premium" phone, chat, and sales support, along with free data transfer from service Laplink. The Laplink software will download to both your old XP PC and new Windows 8.1 PC to begin the transfer process.

Read: Dell XPS 12 review

After 12 years, Microsoft will be ending support for Windows XP on 8 April. This means the software company won't be offering any more security updates or technical support for the operating system. "It is very important that customers and partners migrate to a modern operating system such as Windows 8.1," Microsoft says.

There are several Windows machines available to take advantage of the $100 off promotion. There's Microsoft's Surface 2 line, along with HP who has several all-in-one PCs available, Dell's XPS line, the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga, the Asus Transformer Book, and more.

