  Microsoft reportedly planning OneNote for Mac launch in March

Microsoft has plans to extend its OneNote application to the Mac, according to The Verge.

OneNote has been available for Windows, iOS, Android, and the web, and is more than ten years old, but the publication says Microsoft finally wants to offer it on Mac by the end of March to strengthen the OneNote platform as a whole.

OneNote enables users to gather notes, drawings, screen clippings, and audio recordings, and share them with other OneNote users for collaboration.

The OneNote for Mac app will reportedly be free, and Microsoft plans to make the Windows desktop app available for free as well. So essentially, Microsoft is gunning after Evernote with the changes, who has long had a hold on the note taking app market.

Microsoft is also said to bring a new web clipping feature to OneNote, to capture parts of web pages and put them in a OneNote document. Chrome, Internet Explorer, and Firefox extensions are expected to make this happen, just like Evernote offers.

The release of OneNote will come before Microsoft's larger Office for Mac plans in 2014. The first version since 2011 will be detailed in the second quarter of this year, the company’s manager for Office products in Germany said earlier this week.