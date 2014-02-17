  Microsoft brings Bing Health & Fitness app to Windows Phone for handy tracking

Microsoft launched its Bing Health & Fitness app on Windows Phone 8, after its launch with Windows 8.1 last year. It marks the final Windows 8.1 app to be brought over to the Windows Phone platform, and a beta version is now available on the Windows Phone Store.

"The Bing Health & Fitness app helps you stay on top of health and fitness trends and provides the tools you need to support a healthy lifestyle," Microsoft says.

The app packs a striking design, with a huge panoramic experience that features multiple content sections, including a diet tracker, cardio tracker, fitness, nutrition, medical, and news sections. The trackers can each be pinned to your Windows Phone home screen, for quick access to track your day.

The Bing Health & Fitness app also has a GPS tracker to record your time, distance, pace and calories burned while you walk, run, bike and do other activities. Tracker data can be synced across Windows 8 devices, where you can set your daily calories goal, record what you eat and get nutritional information for over 300,000 foods.

Furthermore, the medical section of the app allows you to enter symptoms to get information on possible health conditions with the Interactive Symptom Checker.

Leaked code from the unreleased Windows Phone 8.1 has hinted Bing Health & Fitness might come pre-packaged with Windows Phone when the new version launches in April. For now, you can check it out in beta.