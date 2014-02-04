  Microsoft strikes deal with Foursquare to incorporate its data in Windows Phone and Bing

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's first day on the job includes inking a deal with location-based social network Foursquare. Under the agreement, Microsoft has licensed Foursquare's places database for use in its products and services.

"So in the near future, when you use Microsoft devices powered by the Windows and Windows Phone operating systems and products like Bing, places will be enhanced by Foursquare – to provide contextually aware experiences and the best recommendations of any service in the world," Foursquare wrote on its blog.

Essentially, Microsoft will be boosting its location services to better compete with Google Places and Yelp data that provide reviews and general information surrounding businesses. Instead of Microsoft having to gather the data on its own, it will use Foursquare's check-in and business data for the next four years.

Microsoft told Pocket-lint the commercial and technical partnership "will help power contextually aware experiences and local search on Microsoft devices and services." You could see Foursquare recommendations in Microsoft products very soon.

Past the licensing deal, Microsoft has invested $15 million into building Foursquare's business. "This will help us continue to build out our product, and, even more excitingly, make sure more people get access to the power of Foursquare," the social network wrote.