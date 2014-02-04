  Satya Nadella appointed Microsoft CEO, Bill Gates becomes technology adviser

As expected, Satya Nadella has officially become the new chief executive officer of Microsoft. After months of speculation, since Steve Ballmer announced that he was standing down, the former executive vice-president of Microsoft's Cloud and Enterprise group has stepped up to become the top man at the company.

Perhaps more surprisingly, founder Bill Gates has also stepped up his commitment to Microsoft. He will take up the post of technology adviser and devote a third of his time to the company, a big leap from his self-imposed retirement.

Gates has been glowing with praise for the new CEO. "During this time of transformation, there is no better person to lead Microsoft than Satya Nadella," he said.

"Satya is a proven leader with hard-core engineering skills, business vision and the ability to bring people together. His vision for how technology will be used and experienced around the world is exactly what Microsoft needs as the company enters its next chapter of expanded product innovation and growth."

Nadella started at Microsoft 22 years ago and has been instrumental in the company's move to the cloud and development of its cloud infrastructure. He also managed Microsoft's Server and Tools business in his time.

"Microsoft is one of those rare companies to have truly revolutionised the world through technology, and I couldn’t be more honoured to have been chosen to lead the company," he said.

"The opportunity ahead for Microsoft is vast, but to seize it, we must focus clearly, move faster and continue to transform. A big part of my job is to accelerate our ability to bring innovative products to our customers more quickly."