  Windows 8.1 update may bypass Metro interface by default when booting

Microsoft is planning a Windows 8.1 Update 1 that will bypass the Metro interface at boot by default, according to The Verge. The move will put users directly into the desktop interface, seen as more welcoming for mouse and keyboard users.

Russian website Wzor posted screenshots of the Windows 8.1 Update 1 on Thursday. The software is still in development and could see changes before its expected release in March.

Users have long complained about the Metro interface found within Windows 8, designed for touch rather than the traditional desktop user. When Windows 8.1 was released in autumn of last year, users had the option to bypass the Metro interface at boot by changing a setting. Maybe Microsoft wants to appease the mainstream by now making it default.

Other updates included in Windows 8.1 Update 1 are expected to include shutdown and search buttons on the Start Screen, the ability to pin Metro apps on the desktop taskbar, and a new bar at the top of Metro apps to allow users to minimize, close, and snap them.

The changes that will be brought in Windows 8.1 Update 1 will be ahead of Microsoft's expected Windows 9 announcement in March at its Build developer conference.