  SkyDrive for iOS update finally adds camera backups

Microsoft has released new updates for the SkyDrive for iOS app and SkyDrive.com, which include iOS camera roll back-up for photos, integration with both Office for iPhone and OneNote, and a new mobile app look that echoes the iOS 7 aesthetic.

Windows Phone users have been able to use SkyDrive to back up their photos for quite some time, while all other platforms - including iOS - have patiently waited for this SkyDrive functionality. The wait is now over. Microsoft has just added auto-camera back-ups to SkyDrive for iOS, letting you save both pictures and video from your camera roll over Wi-Fi or your data network.

There are also new options included in the update that allow you to choose whether you want to open, edit and view documents in Office Mobile or OneNote. You can even save your changes in documents to SkyDrive. Lastly, as far as iOS goes, Microsoft has introduced a redesign to the SkyDrive app that brings it in line with the iOS 7 theme.

Going back to integration, SkyDrive.com now has some new Facebook functionality. You can now preview what your photos will look like on Facebook, upload to existing albums and set permissions before transferring. Check out the video below for more details on the latest SkyDrive updates.