  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Microsoft app news

Microsoft releases Office Remote app for Windows Phone to control Office suite

|
  Microsoft releases Office Remote app for Windows Phone to control Office suite
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more

Microsoft has released a way to control PowerPoint slides from Windows Phone, with a new Office Remote app. 

Now available on the Windows Phone Store, the Office Remote app gives detailed information about your presentation and control features. Tools include the ability to start a presentation, advance slides, see your notes from the presentation and control an on-screen laser pointer. 

The app isn't specific to PowerPoint. Word and Excel tools are also presented, including moving the screen up and down, changing the zoom level and the ability to jump to certain sections such as heading or comments in Word. 

For users embedded deep into the Microsoft ecosystem, the app should come as a handy feature. Office Remote is compatible with Office 2013, no previous versions, and works with Bluetooth-supported PCs. Let's just hope co-workers don't get the wrong idea when you're constantly glancing down at your Lumia.

No word on an Android or iOS app with similar features.

PopularIn Apps
Spotify app to allow you to import your own songs
Google wants to officially ditch Hangouts for RCS messaging in 2020
Finally! Pokemon Go will add PvP trainer battles soon, Niantic teases
Plex now offers Tidal streaming with bundled subscriptions for both
Microsoft made a video to show off its new Office icons - see it here
Use Alexa to help shed some pounds, The Body Coach Joe Wicks gets own skill
Comments