  Internet Explorer goes Anime with Inori Aizawa, its new official mascot

Meet Inori Aizawa, the personification of Internet Explorer, according to her Facebook page. This video shows her in action against the dark side of the internet, fighting to make our time online safer, one presumes.

On her Facebook page she describes herself: "Hey everyone! My name is Inori and you can think of me as a personification of Internet Explorer. When I was younger, I used to be a clumsy, slow and awkward girl. However, just like the story of ugly duckling, people told me that I have really matured and changed over the years. I feel confident in my abilities now, and I'm eager to show you what I can do. Why don't you get to know me a little better?"

To download her you just need to visit internetexplorertan and she can guide you through your internet exploring from now on. As Microsoft says on the site: "The World's most popular browser just got cuter." The Inori browser itself is touted as offering a faster and smoother experience. Judging from the video it's pretty focused on security too.

The bad news? Inori is a pretty picky girl and won't be seen dead on anything less than Windows 7 or Windows 8.1, sorry Mac users.