  Microsoft's Remote Desktop app launches for PC access on iOS

Alongside the Windows 8.1 update, Microsoft has released an official Remote Desktop app for iPhone and iPad.

Microsoft first revealed last week that it would launch Remote Desktop apps for both iOS and OS X, giving Windows users the opportunity to access their PCs from an iOS or Mac device while on the go.

Although the app is the latest in a range of software releases for Apple's iOS platform, Microsoft has still yet to release a touch-optimised version of its Microsoft Office suite. Nonetheless, Microsoft's Remote Desktop is a welcomed and free application available on the App Store. It's a 12.6-megabyte download that requires iOS 6.0 or later.

Touted as simple management tool of all remote connections from the connection center, the app can deliver high quality video and sound streaming with improved compression and bandwidth usage. It also allows for easy connection to external monitors or projectors for presentations.

On the more technical side of things, Remote Desktop features a multi-touch experience with remote desktop protocol and RemoteFX supporting Windows gestures. It also guarantees a secure connection to your data and apps with Network Layer Authentication technology.

Windows 8.1 is the first major update to Windows 8 and RT. Microsoft released the OS update publicly as a free download through Windows Store on 17 October, when it also launched the Remote Desktop app for iOS.