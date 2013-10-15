  Fresh Paint for Windows Phone 8 updated: Bing integration, SkyDrive sync and more included

Microsoft just pushed out the Windows Phone 8 GDR3 update, but it also issued some new enhancements to the free Fresh Paint app.

The company originally teased the app's update last week, though it highlighted a couple of the more notable tweaks in a blog post today. The latest version offers a new pencil mode, for instance. It's actually the same one found in Fresh Paint for Windows 8.1.

There's also an Inspire Me option that includes Bing integration by helping users search for Bing images to add. Other changes include a new photo filter, a revamped interface that brings all Fresh Paint apps up to speed and consistent with one another, front-facing camera support and improved camera lenses.

Read: Microsoft releases Windows Phone 8 GDR3 update for bigger screen support and more

The last major update change includes SkyDrive sync, which allows users to start painting on their PC and finish on their phone. All they have to do is tap the “Save To” icon and import their work into a Fresh Paint gallery on Windows 8. Simples, right?

The Windows Phone 8 version of Fresh Paint features the same full oil paint experience as the desktop, including a blender, eraser, undo and redo, palette and more. It also boasts real-time filter and lens integration, enabling users to turn their photos into works of art.

Check out Fresh Paint on the Windows Phone Store. It's free and currently has a 4.5-star rating based on more than 500 reviews.