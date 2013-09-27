Microsoft to merge Windows Phone Store and Windows Store into one store?

The Windows Phone Store and the Windows Store will soon be one, if the latest rumours are to be believed.

Again citing unnamed sources who know about an internal company meeting, The Verge has claimed that Terry Myerson, head of the operating systems group, confirmed to employees that Microsoft will combine the two app stores.

Although there were no additional details provided, there is speculation that Microsoft will - quite similarly to Apple's App Store - scale apps to run on a range of devices.

The strategy shouldn't be too surprising: Microsoft has previously said it would like a common platform for both operating systems.

For instance, during the company's meeting with financial analysts last week, Myerson admitted that Microsoft should have one silicon interface for all of its devices.

"We should have one set of developer APIs on all of our devices. … And all of the apps we bring to end users should be available on all of our devices," he said.

As for when we can expect to see this unified app store, apparently it'll land sometime around the next releases of Windows and Windows Phone. This is presumably Windows Phone 8.1 and an update planned for Windows 8.1, both releasing in spring 2014.