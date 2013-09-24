  Big saver? Microsoft adds 200GB storage plan to SkyDrive

Following Microsoft's Surface 2 event, the company has unveiled a new storage option on its SkyDrive service for the big file savers of the web.

The new SkyDrive plan offers users 200GB of space for $100, which should come in handy for the service's deep-integration within Windows 8.1.

Microsoft claims that with this much space, you can take a photo, every hour, from the moment someone is born, to the day they graduate from college. Along with the announcement of the new plan, Microsoft says customers who buy the Surface 2 and Surface Pro 2 will receive 200GB of free SkyDrive storage for two years.

For customers who don't need 200GB of storage, Microsoft also offers 7GB free, 20GB for $10, 50GB for $25, and 100GB for $50. Compared to Apple's iCloud, Microsoft undercuts the Cupertino-based company by quite a lot.

In addition to file storage, SkyDrive allows users to access several Office Web Apps including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and One Note. Microsoft Office, on both Windows and OS X, can edit the same section of documents stored on SkyDrive.

Curiously, Microsoft is still using the SkyDrive name, even though it agreed in late-July to change the name after a UK court ruled that it infringed on a trademark owned by BSkyB.