  Microsoft ridicules Apple's new iPhones in 'fly on the wall' video campaign (update)

UPDATE 1: Microsoft has apparently made all of the videos private. We've contacted the company for more details about why the videos are now unavailable.

UPDATE 2: A Microsoft spokesperson has provided the following comment to Pocket-lint: "The video was intended to be a light-hearted poke at our friends from Cupertino. But it was off the mark, and we've decided to pull it down."

Oh, Microsoft. It's campaigning hard against Apple's new iPhones and has even posted several videos on the Windows Phone YouTube channel that completely berate them.

Called "fly on the wall" - Microsoft's video series scrutinises everything from the iPhone 5C's colour range to the iPhone 5S's fingerprint scanner. There's 7 videos total, each lasting 30 seconds to 2 minutes.

While the videos certainly reek of desperation, they are also quite amusing. The entire gimmick is part of a "time to switch" marketing campaign strategy that tries to convince consumers they should jump Apple's iOS ship in favour of Windows Phone.

Whether the videos and marketing campaign work is anybody's best guess, though Microsoft isn't the first company to make Apple the butt of jokes in adverts posted to YouTube; Samsung often woos teetering consumers by belittling both Apple and fanboys.

In the hope of luring more consumers from Apple, Microsoft has also launched a trade-in programme that assists consumers with ditching their iPad. The trade-in programme comes at a time when Microsoft is believed to be launching a new Surface line on 23 September.

Check out Microsoft's "fly on the wall" videos below and let us know what you think in the comments.

1. A fly on the wall in Cupertino?

2. A fly on the wall in Cupertino: Colours

3. A fly on the wall in Cupertino: Polycarbonate

4. A fly on the wall in Cupertino: Innovative materials

5.A fly on the wall in Cupertino: The phone for everyone

6. A fly on the wall in Cupertino: Fingerprint reader

7. A fly on the wall in Cupertino: 8-megapixel camera