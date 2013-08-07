  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Microsoft app news

Bing Weather, News, Finance and Sports apps land for Windows Phone 8

|
1/9 Pocket-lint
Here's why you should listen to Audible, plus try it with a 30-day free trial
Here's why you should listen to Audible, plus try it with a 30-day free trial

Microsoft's mobile store now has Windows Phone 8 versions of Bing Weather, News, Finance and Sports, and they are practically identical ports of the Windows 8 versions.

Bing Weather features forecasts for multiple places. Users can pin those forecasts to the Start Screen as well, thanks to regularly updating Live Tiles. Users will even have access to the same maps found on the Windows 8 version. Bing News offers the ability to add and edit news sources, and it serves up alerts or a Live Tile for the latest and breaking news.

Bing Finance has the usual stock-watch list, as well as a Live Tile for pinned, real-time finance information on the Start Screen. Lastly, Bing Sports lets users pick favourite teams from a variety of sports like NFL, NHL or NBA, MLB. They can then pin those teams to the Start Screen for up-to-the-minute sports stats.

Read: Nokia Lumia 1020 review

The apps at first blush appear to be good duplicates of the Windows 8 versions, and they are long overdue. Microsoft is clearly trying to beef up the Windows Phone 8 ecosystem with this latest batch of ports - especially now that Nokia consumers are demanding more for their Lumia 1020 and 925.

Check out the gallery below for some screenshots.

PopularIn Apps
Spotify app to allow you to import your own songs
Google wants to officially ditch Hangouts for RCS messaging in 2020
Finally! Pokemon Go will add PvP trainer battles soon, Niantic teases
Plex now offers Tidal streaming with bundled subscriptions for both
Microsoft made a video to show off its new Office icons - see it here
Use Alexa to help shed some pounds, The Body Coach Joe Wicks gets own skill
Comments