  Microsoft updates SkyDrive in Windows 8.1 with offline access to files

Microsoft has ousted the internet from cloud-based storage, updating SkyDrive in Windows 8.1 with the one-step ability to make folders and files available offline across all devices.

SkyDrive - which debuted in 2007 as Windows Live Folders - is a file-hosting service from Microsoft that allows users to upload and sync files to the cloud and then access them from a Web browser or their local device.

With today's update to the service in Windows 8.1, users can now make their cloud-stored content available for offline usage. Just pick a file or folder and hit the “Make offline” button. According to the official Windows blog, all file edits will sync. SkyDrive will even fade-out the files not available for offline access.

Microsoft also detailed on Monday more features coming to SkyDrive, such as placeholder files and file picker integration.

Lastly, since the Build 2013 conference, where Microsoft gave a preview of the latest Windows update, the company has announced that it saw over 3TB of data uploaded to SkyDrive per day from Windows 8.1 users.