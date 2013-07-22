  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Microsoft app news

Microsoft updates SkyDrive in Windows 8.1 with offline access to files

|
  Microsoft updates SkyDrive in Windows 8.1 with offline access to files
Android 9 Pie: Release date, features, and everything you need to know
Android 9 Pie: Release date, features, and everything you need to know

Microsoft has ousted the internet from cloud-based storage, updating SkyDrive in Windows 8.1 with the one-step ability to make folders and files available offline across all devices.

SkyDrive - which debuted in 2007 as Windows Live Folders - is a file-hosting service from Microsoft that allows users to upload and sync files to the cloud and then access them from a Web browser or their local device.

With today's update to the service in Windows 8.1, users can now make their cloud-stored content available for offline usage. Just pick a file or folder and hit the “Make offline” button. According to the official Windows blog, all file edits will sync. SkyDrive will even fade-out the files not available for offline access.

Read:Windows 8.1 release date and what you need to know to get ready

Microsoft also detailed on Monday more features coming to SkyDrive, such as placeholder files and file picker integration.

Lastly, since the Build 2013 conference, where Microsoft gave a preview of the latest Windows update, the company has announced that it saw over 3TB of data uploaded to SkyDrive per day from Windows 8.1 users.

PopularIn Apps
Which cloud storage service is right for you? iCloud vs Google Drive vs OneDrive vs Dropbox
Tinder launches Tinder U dating service for US college students
What's my Facebook trustworthiness score?
Google Photo Books come to the UK, enables you to create a book on your phone in minutes
Walmart wants you to shop from the comfort of your own home in VR
eBay flash deal gives you 15% off everything on site today only
Comments