Windows Phone gets more iPhone apps; Vine and Path confirmed

Microsoft has confirmed that it has snagged Twitter video app Vine and social network app Path for the Windows Phone platform.

The two new apps - one announced at the Nokia event in New York and the other confirmed by Jo Harlow, VP in charge of devices at Nokia, in an interview with Pocket-lint - signal yet more apps that are slowly coming over to the WP platform.

"Apps are very important to us," stressed Harlow to Pocket-lint, when we asked about the new apps in a behind-closed-doors briefing.

The Path app will use the new Nokia SDK to take better advantage of the new Lumia 1020 cameraphone.

"The Lumia 1020 combines the customisation inherent to Windows with the great graphics and optics that Nokia is known for," says Path on the news. "The device is equipped with a 41-megapixel camera - the best on the market - along with the Nokia Imaging SDK with 50 premium Nokia filters."

The Path app won't be exclusive to Nokia Lumia devices, but certain features that take advantage of the imaging SDK will be.

Likewise, it seems a similar story is coming out of Vine.

Nokia has confirmed to Pocket-lint that it will be a Nokia exclusive. Vine is expected to be available later this year.