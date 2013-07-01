  Microsoft's OneNote app updated with rich editing, Office 365 syncing and no note limits

Microsoft has announced an overhaul of its OneNote app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

The company revealed version two of the app in a post on Monday on the official Office blog, and it described a bevy of new features. The update most notably offers a rich editing experience, so files and formatting - such as text, graphs, tables and borders - will look consistent across all devices.

Coupled with the new editing experience, OneNote for iPad has the Office Ribbon UI for more design and layout customisations. Users can adjust text formatting such as font, size colour, and style or paragraph formatting like bullets, numbering, indent and alignment.

In addition, if users draw on a note with a Windows tablet, the art/doodle/drawing will appear across all devices. Speaking of all devices, Microsoft has also pushed out support for the ability to sync notebooks with Office 365 and SharePoint. The update will further enable all devices to share files with other Office users.

Lastly, OneNote is now a bit more like Google Drive because it will let multiple people edit a note simultaneously. Oh, and the app is completely free. It previously allowed users to create only 500 notes free, but Microsoft has now made the functionality unlimited.

The new OneNote for iPad and OneNote for iPhone are available on Apple's App Store, and OneNote for Android is on Google Play.