  Windows 8.1 Preview build finicky for UK users to install, but here's a possible workaround

With the preview release of Windows 8.1 now upon us, many intrepid UK enthusiasts who want to give it a try have found issues. Pocket-lint has received several tips from our readers, noting the Windows 8.1 preview build flat-out won't install because they're located in the UK.

"Not suitable for your computer," is an error several UK readers have received when trying to install Windows 8.1 on their Windows 8 machine. It doesn't appear to be an issue with the download location, rather the language package that is installed with the UK Windows 8 build. Furthermore, the issue looks to extend pretty much everywhere outside of the US.

Luckily, users in the Microsoft community forums have posted a possible fix, until the ISO file is released to make things a bit easier to install. Some users have had success with this method, some haven't. Try at your own risk.