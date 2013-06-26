  Windows 8.1 Preview build finicky for UK users to install, but here's a possible workaround

With the preview release of Windows 8.1 now upon us, many intrepid UK enthusiasts who want to give it a try have found issues. Pocket-lint has received several tips from our readers, noting the Windows 8.1 preview build flat-out won't install because they're located in the UK.
"Not suitable for your computer," is an error several UK readers have received when trying to install Windows 8.1 on their Windows 8 machine. It doesn't appear to be an issue with the download location, rather the language package that is installed with the UK Windows 8 build. Furthermore, the issue looks to extend pretty much everywhere outside of the US.
Luckily, users in the Microsoft community forums have posted a possible fix, until the ISO file is released to make things a bit easier to install. Some users have had success with this method, some haven't. Try at your own risk.
- Place and rename the MSU file in an easily accessible place, e.g. C:\8preview\preview.msu
- Open command prompt in administrator mode.
- Type: Expand –F:* c:\8preview\preview.msu C:\8preview\
- Type: DISM.exe /Online /Add-Package /PackagePath:c:\8preview\Windows8-RT-KB2849636-x64.cab
- Windows RT Users need to change the end of the file name in step 4 from x64.cab to arm.cab
Microsoft officially took the wraps off the preview of Windows 8.1 during the Build developers' conference opening keynote on Wednesday. The Redmond-based company has brought many changes to the Windows platform, including the re-addition of the Start menu to the desktop, streamlined app updates, the ability for Retina display hardware, improved camera app, and more.
Of course, you'll want to make sure your device is supported. Here are the devices that aren't:
- Lenovo ThinkPad Tablet 2
- ASUS VivoTab TF810C
- Samsung ATIV Smart PC
- HP ElitePad 900
- HP ENVY x2
- Fujitsu ARROWS Tab
We've reached out to Microsoft to learn more about the problem. We'll update this story as more information becomes available.
Update: It appears that Microsoft servers are bogged down. Even if the fix does produce results, you may not be able to download due to high server load.