  Microsoft confirms Xbox Music web version launching next week

Update:Microsoft spokesperson Shirley Kim confirmed to Pocket-lint on Tuesday that a web-based version of Xbox Music will launch next week: "Yes, a web version for Xbox Music will launch next week. We will have more details to share then."

Original story

Microsoft allegedly plans to launch a web-based version of Xbox Music next week, enabling subscribers to access the service from a browser, according to a new report.

The Verge on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with Microsoft's Xbox Music plans, claimed the web version would go live next week at music.xbox.com. Microsoft has even begun "updating its Xbox Music pages in preparation", emphasising that some are now live.

Read: What is Xbox Music?

Xbox Music is a music player built into the Xbox console, and it is further available for Windows 8 and Windows Phone devices. The app, which launched in October, features both streaming and downloads for over 30 million tracks, bringing users unlimited, on-demand music.

Xbox Music offers ad-supported Free streaming with no duration restrictions during the first six months. There's also a paid-for option, called Xbox Music Pass, that's priced at £8.99 and does away with the adverts. It also lets users listen to as much music as they want.

Read: Xbox Music goes live

When plans for Xbox Music were first unveiled last year, Microsoft claimed it would also release the service "within a year" for web, iOS and Android. The Verge said Xbox Music on the web was akin to Spotify on the web, as it will let users stream music through the browser and manage playlists.

Microsoft might highlight the web version of Xbox Music at its Build developer conference on 26 June, where the company will also preview a refresh its Xbox Music app for Windows 8.1. The updated Windows 8 app will boast a new design, support for music files from SD cards and improved Play To support for songs outside of the Xbox Music catalogue.